Microsoft Windows 11 update brings major upgrades to Paint and Search features

Microsoft, one of the leading technology brands has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview update which has introduced major improvements to Microsoft Paint and Windows Search. Available to Canary and Dev channel users, this update adds a Copilot menu inside Paint and enhances Windows Search with semantic indexing for OneDrive files. These features are expected to be exclusive to the upcoming Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft Paint Gets a Dedicated Copilot Button

Microsoft has been adding AI-powered features to Paint over the past two years, including:

Cocreator – Generates AI-based images from doodles with customizable enhancement levels.

– Generates AI-based images from doodles with customizable enhancement levels. Image Creator – A text-to-image tool that produces visuals based on user prompts.

– A text-to-image tool that produces visuals based on user prompts. Generative Erase – Removes unwanted objects while seamlessly blending the background.

– Removes unwanted objects while seamlessly blending the background. Remove Background – Deletes backgrounds with a single click for cleaner edits.

Now, all these AI features are neatly organized inside a Copilot menu, located on the right side of the toolbar. When clicked, users can see all available AI-powered tools along with descriptions. However, Cocreator remains exclusive to Copilot+ PCs.

Windows Search Gets Smarter with OneDrive Support

Microsoft is also enhancing Windows Search by expanding semantic indexing to include files and photos saved in OneDrive. Initially introduced last month, this feature uses natural language processing to improve search results and make finding files faster. However, like the new Paint Copilot menu, this feature will also be limited to Copilot+ PCs.

