Apple iPhone 15 tops global smartphone sales in 2024, Samsung follows with 3 models

Apple has once again dominated the smartphone industry, securing seven spots in the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024, according to market research firm Canalys. The Cupertino-based tech giant’s iPhone 15 emerged as the best-selling smartphone, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite launching in September 2024, the iPhone 16 series has already made a significant impact on sales.

Apple leads the smartphone market in 2024

Samsung, Apple’s closest competitor, secured three spots on the list, with the budget-friendly Galaxy A15 making it to the top five. However, the company struggled to match Apple’s dominance, with only one of its premium models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, appearing in the rankings.

Smartphone market sees its first growth in 2 years

The global smartphone market saw a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2024, marking the first recovery after two years of declining shipments. A total of 1.22 billion smartphones were shipped worldwide, highlighting renewed consumer demand. Despite its success, Apple witnessed a slight dip in shipments, dropping by 1% to 225.9 million units. Samsung experienced a similar decline, shipping 222.9 million units in 2024.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recorded significant growth, securing the third spot with a 15% rise in shipments to 168.6 million units. Transsion Holdings (which owns Tecno, Infinix, and Itel) ranked fourth, while Oppo (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five smartphone brands of the year.

Best-selling smartphones of 2024

Apple and Samsung completely dominated the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024. Here’s the complete list:

iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy A15 iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 13

Challenges ahead for 2025

Canalys predicts that 2025 will bring new challenges for smartphone manufacturers. As major markets reach saturation, brands will need to strike a balance between short-term sales performance, efficient inventory management, and long-term innovation to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

