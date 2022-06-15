Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT TEAMS Microsoft Teams becomes more engaging with these new games - Check out

Microsoft has been working on incorporating casual games into the Microsoft Teams service. As per the report of The Verge, the software maker has started to test the basic and familiar games like Solitaire, Wordament and Connect 4, for the Microsoft Teams.

The new addition of casual games has been designed to enable colleagues to play online games as well as to compete with each other during meetings in leisure time. The games have been added with the thought to add engagement and entertainment for both, during the Teams meeting.

Microsoft is looking at games on the Teams platform as it could see the different modes to improve the meetings experience. The new add-on took place as businesses kept operating from hybrid as well as per remote work culture.

Microsoft is reportedly testing casual games internally, and it is said that the company has the authority to choose not integrating to consumers and businesses.

Microsoft has been working continuously to add different features to Teams keeping remote working culture in mind. Taking you down the memory lane, Together Mode was one of the first pandemic additions on the platform, two years ago.