Microsoft rolls out emergency Windows 11 update to fix Outlook crashes after January patch Microsoft has released a fresh emergency update for Windows 11 users to fix Outlook crashes and cloud file errors caused by the January update. Here’s what the patch addresses.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has released another emergency update for its users. This comes just days after the company rolled out a previous emergency update that addressed issues caused by the January update. The latest emergency update fixes a bug that caused Outlook to crash on Windows 11 devices.

The update also resolves problems that emerged after the January update, particularly issues related to Outlook and files stored in cloud-backed locations. According to Microsoft, the patch fixes a bug where some applications that open or save files stored in cloud storage became unresponsive or showed error messages. Several users had reported Outlook crashing or failing to open when PST files were stored in cloud services such as OneDrive.

Microsoft explained that after installing Windows updates released on or after January 13, 2026, some applications could become unresponsive or encounter unexpected errors when opening or saving files to cloud-backed storage, including OneDrive and Dropbox.

Outlook crashing issue on Windows 11 explained

Microsoft noted that in certain Outlook configurations where PST files are stored on OneDrive, the application could become unresponsive and fail to reopen. In such cases, users were forced to terminate the Outlook process using Task Manager or restart their systems to restore functionality.

Issues linked to January Windows update

The company clarified that these issues surfaced after the rollout of the January update. The emergency patch aims to stabilise affected applications and ensure smoother access to cloud-based files without interruptions or crashes.

Previous emergency update for Windows 11

In its earlier emergency update, Microsoft fixed a critical issue on Windows 11 devices that caused systems to restart unexpectedly when users attempted to shut down or put their PCs into hibernation. According to Microsoft, the issue mainly affected Windows 11 systems using Secure Launch, a security feature designed to protect devices from firmware-level attacks during startup.

ALSO READ: