Microsoft officially shuts down Skype today, Teams takes over Microsoft is set to discontinue the service of a widely used video calling app. The company acquired Skype in 2011, which was launched in 2003.

Years before the rise of WhatsApp and Instagram, Microsoft's Skype was the go-to platform for video calling. Once widely used for both personal and professional communication, Skype is now being shut down, effective today, May 5. Microsoft has decided to focus entirely on its Teams application, leading to the retirement of Skype. This transition was formally announced in February, with the tech giant prioritising Teams as its primary free consumer communication tool. Skype users can shift to Microsoft Teams seamlessly, logging in with their existing Skype credentials across any supported device.

Skype officially ceases operations

Initially launched over two decades ago in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2011, Skype provided features like Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based video telephony, video conferencing, and voice calling capabilities.

Microsoft is also ensuring a smooth transition for paid Skype users; they can continue to use their Skype Credits and subscriptions until the end of their next renewal cycle, with Skype Credits available until they run out. Microsoft points out that the shutdown of Skype will only affect users with free and paid accounts, while those with Skype for Business accounts will not be impacted.

Starting today, the Skype Dial Pad will only be accessible to remaining paid users via the Skype web portal and within Teams. Microsoft clarifies that the shutdown affects free and paid users, but Skype for Business accounts will remain intact.

So, what should users do?

Switching from Skype to Teams is straightforward. Simply log into Teams using your Skype account, and all your chats, contacts, and call history will transfer over. Microsoft Teams offers features like one-on-one calls, group chats, group calls, and file sharing. Users will receive a notification within the Skype app prompting them to take action regarding their data migration. They have until January 2026 to make the switch, after which their data will be permanently deleted.

Despite Microsoft revealing that 2023 still saw 36 million active users on the platform, Skype’s market share has diminished over time. In contrast, Teams has experienced remarkable growth, increasing nearly fourfold in the past two years and offering similar, if not enhanced, features.

