Lava launches affordable smartphone with iPhone 16-inspired design at just Rs 6499

Desi brand Lava has introduced a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features, including a robust 5000mAh battery. The back panel of this device resembles that of the iPhone 16, showcasing a glossy finish that gives it a premium feel. Dubbed the Lava Yuva Star 2, this smartphone boasts two vertically aligned cameras on the back.

Lava Yuva Star 2 India price and availability

The Lava Yuva Star 2 is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at just Rs 6,499. Buyers can choose between two eye-catching colours: Radiant Black and Sparking Ivory. Additionally, the RAM can be virtually expanded to 8GB, and the internal storage can be increased via a microSD card, enabling even more space for apps and media.

Lava Yuva Star 2 specifications

This budget phone features a spacious 6.75-inch HD+ display with 2.5D glass that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. It utilizes an LCD screen and runs on a Unisoc octa-core processor. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage—expandable up to 512GB—this smartphone operates on the Android 14 Go Edition.

The Lava Yuva Star 2 supports dual SIM cards and has a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 13MP AI camera and a secondary 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. For security, it comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio. The phone is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. Furthermore, it holds an IP54 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

