India's largest quantum computer launching soon in Amaravati, Andra Pradesh

New Delhi:

India is gearing up to unveil its largest quantum computer soon, an initiative under the National Quantum Mission. This cutting-edge machine is designed to tackle complex challenges on both national and international fronts. The collaboration between IBM and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will bring this quantum computer to life, as shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through its official social media channels. The announcement from DoT included an intriguing image, inviting users to guess its future location. This remarkable quantum computer will be housed in the Quantum Valley Tech Park, located in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's capital. A standout feature of this computer is its 156-qubit IBM Heron processor, which is capable of executing millions of tasks at lightning speed.

IBM and TCS collaboration

Both IBM and TCS have made official statements regarding this project. IBM will take charge of building the hardware, while TCS will focus on developing the software. The software giant will design the algorithms and applications that will play a pivotal role in addressing major challenges faced by Indian industry and academia.

Nation Quantum Mission

The National Quantum Mission represents the Indian government's forward-thinking approach to emerging technologies, recognising quantum computing as the next frontier. With the establishment of this state-of-the-art quantum computer, numerous sectors are anticipated to benefit, positioning India to match the technological advancements of developed nations.

In terms of capabilities, IBM's quantum computer will leverage Qiskit software and a range of additional resources. This quantum ecosystem aims to attract high-value jobs and facilitate global investments in the industry, fostering a robust and innovative landscape.

The Central Government has approved the National Quantum Mission, allocating a budget of Rs 6,003 crores to foster and expand scientific and industrial research in quantum technology. This ambitious initiative entails an expenditure of Rs 6,003.65 crores spanning from 2023-24 to 2030-31.

