Microsoft faces backlash over Windows 10 end of support and USD 30 extension fee Microsoft has confirmed that free security updates for Windows 10 will stop on October 14, 2025. After that date, users will either need to upgrade to Windows 11 or pay for extended security updates.

Microsoft will officially end free security support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, leaving millions of users vulnerable. Consumer watchdogs like Consumer Reports and PIRG have urged Microsoft to extend free support, citing risks of cyberattacks, electronic waste, and financial burden on users who cannot upgrade to Windows 11.

Consumer Reports has written to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, urging the company to reconsider this move. The group warns that ending free support will leave millions of PCs at risk of cyber threats, especially as nearly 46.2 per cent of global users still rely on Windows 10.

Consumer Reports calls Microsoft ‘Hypocritical’

According to Consumer Reports, Microsoft’s decision is “hypocritical.” On one hand, the company urges users to keep systems secure, but on the other, it leaves non-upgradable Windows 10 machines vulnerable.

The watchdog also criticised Microsoft for charging USD 30 per year for extended security updates, calling it unfair for users who already bought devices that remain functional but cannot meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements.

Environmental and social concerns

The Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has also joined the appeal. It estimates that 400 million working PCs may be discarded, creating massive electronic waste. The group argues that millions of people who cannot afford new devices will be stranded without protection.

Challenges in moving to Windows 11

The main barrier for users is hardware. Many older PCs cannot upgrade to Windows 11 due to strict requirements like TPM 2.0 and newer processors. Consumer Reports stresses that Microsoft should continue free support until most users can safely switch.

What happens next?

As the October 2025 deadline nears, Microsoft has not yet responded to calls for free extended support. Advocacy groups are pushing for a more balanced approach that prioritises security, accessibility, and sustainability.