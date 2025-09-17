Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: POCO launches festive MADness offers on M7, X7 Pro, F7 series POCO Festive MADness deals offer discounts on popular 5G smartphones ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The models like POCO M7, M7 Plus, X7 Pro, and F7 5G offer unbeatable value for young Indian consumers this festive season.

POCO India, one of the leading brands in the mid-range smartphone segment, has announced its Festive MADness campaign with exclusive pricing on its best-selling 5G smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The sale will be kicked off with early access on September 22 (2025) for Flipkart Plus and Black members- followed by a full launch for all users on September 23. With never-before prices, POCO aims to make this festive season special for young, tech-savvy Indians.

POCO M7 5G

The POCO M7 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM (including 6GB Turbo RAM), powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It features a 50MP Sony camera and a large 6.88-inch HD+ display, making it a strong choice for entertainment lovers and budget-conscious 5G buyers.

POCO M7 Plus 5G with a Mega battery power

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is equipped with the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery and supports 18W reverse charging. Its 6.9-inch FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gaming. A new 4GB RAM variant has also been added for wider affordability.

POCO X7 Pro 5G: Flagship-grade power

For performance seekers, the POCO X7 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset and achieves a 1.7M+ AnTuTu score. It houses a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 90W fast charging, making it ideal for gamers and heavy users.

POCO F7 5G: India’s largest battery with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The POCO F7 5G is designed for users demanding top-tier performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and backed by the largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery, it scores over 2.1M on AnTuTu.

It delivers fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and ultra-smooth gaming, positioning itself as a true flagship alternative.

POCO launches festive MADness offers on M7, X7 Pro, F7 series

The POCO Festive MADness campaign is all set to give smartphone buyers a head start this festive season. With exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members on September 22, followed by the full-scale launch on September 23, shoppers can gear up to grab the latest POCO 5G smartphones at the best-ever prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.