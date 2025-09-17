Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: POCO launches festive MADness offers on M7, X7 Pro, F7 series

POCO India, one of the leading brands in the mid-range smartphone segment, has announced its Festive MADness campaign with exclusive pricing on its best-selling 5G smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The sale will be kicked off with early access on September 22 (2025) for Flipkart Plus and Black members- followed by a full launch for all users on September 23. With never-before prices, POCO aims to make this festive season special for young, tech-savvy Indians.
POCO M7 5G
The POCO M7 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM (including 6GB Turbo RAM), powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It features a 50MP Sony camera and a large 6.88-inch HD+ display, making it a strong choice for entertainment lovers and budget-conscious 5G buyers.
POCO M7 Plus 5G with a Mega battery power
The POCO M7 Plus 5G is equipped with the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery and supports 18W reverse charging. Its 6.9-inch FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gaming. A new 4GB RAM variant has also been added for wider affordability.
POCO X7 Pro 5G: Flagship-grade power
For performance seekers, the POCO X7 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset and achieves a 1.7M+ AnTuTu score. It houses a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 90W fast charging, making it ideal for gamers and heavy users.
POCO F7 5G: India’s largest battery with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
The POCO F7 5G is designed for users demanding top-tier performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and backed by the largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery, it scores over 2.1M on AnTuTu.
It delivers fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and ultra-smooth gaming, positioning itself as a true flagship alternative.
The POCO Festive MADness campaign is all set to give smartphone buyers a head start this festive season. With exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members on September 22, followed by the full-scale launch on September 23, shoppers can gear up to grab the latest POCO 5G smartphones at the best-ever prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.