Meta to keep political Ad ban in place following U.S. election

Meta, a popular social media platform will extend its ban on new political ads after the U.S. election. The decision has been taken to maintain the suspension until later this week (November 2024), the Facebook parent stated in a blog post on Monday (November 4).

In response to the rampant spread of misinformation during the previous presidential election, tech firms are looking forward to maintaining heightened scrutiny this year.

During the restriction period, Meta will not allow new political ads on the platform. However, previously served ads with at least one impression before the ban's implementation will continue to run, albeit with restricted editing options.

Meta maintains its policy from previous years, asserting that there may not be sufficient time to effectively challenge fresh claims made in political ads during the election's last stretch.

Last year, Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products.

