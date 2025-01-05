Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign as India's best-selling car manufacturer ends: Tata steals the crown in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki

In 2024, a significant shift occurred in the Indian car market that had not happened in 40 years: Maruti Suzuki, once the leader in car sales, lost its top spot. The new champion is the Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV from an Indian manufacturer. Tata sold an impressive 202,000 units of the Punch, surpassing popular models like the Wagon R and Ertiga, which sold 190,000 units each. Notably, in 2024, three out of the top five best-selling cars in India were SUVs, highlighting a clear trend toward larger vehicles.

The Tata Punch was introduced in 2021 and made a strong debut by selling 10,000 units in its first month, eventually becoming the 10th best-selling car in 2022. This achievement marks a remarkable milestone for Tata.

For perspective, in earlier decades, the Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador dominated the market for nearly 30 years until the Maruti 800 emerged in 1985, starting Maruti Suzuki's long reign with various popular models like the Alto and Swift.

The Tata Punch is known for its stylish design and practical features. It has a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces enough power for city and highway driving. Buyers can choose between a traditional manual or an automatic option.

With a modern look and a high ground clearance, the Punch is designed to stand out while being easy to handle around town, making it an appealing choice for many drivers looking for both style and functionality in a smaller SUV.

In other news, Honda is set to introduce a new version of its Elevate SUV in India, named the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The launch is scheduled for January 7. This new variant will be available in two options: the Elevate Black Edition and the Elevate Signature Black Edition.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen's new sporty hatchback coming soon to India: All you need to know