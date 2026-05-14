MakeMyTrip Myra 2.0: AI-asssistant to help completing travel bookings through voice conversations

New Delhi:

MakeMyTrip just rolled out Myra 2.0, an upgraded version of its AI-powered travel assistant, and honestly, it’s a big step up. Now, you can handle your entire travel booking—start to finish—right from a single chat window. Think voice commands, too, not just typing. Flights, hotels, buses—you search, ask questions, upload your documents, and even pay, all without ever leaving the chat.

How does Myra 2.0 tackle complicated requests?

People usually juggle separate calls and endless searches to get the details right. Not anymore. For example, if you’re planning a family trip to Varanasi and need a hotel with vegetarian food, wheelchair access, and connecting rooms, just ask. International travellers can also get to ask visa questions, even for tricky transit routes and different passenger types. The assistant even prompts you to upload passports, reading the details automatically before you confirm.

Voice is a big focus this time

Myra now supports complete bookings through voice in eight languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. Most voice queries come in a mix of Hindi and English—Hinglish—especially from users outside big cities. Actually, people living in Tier-2 and smaller towns use voice about 50% more than folks in metros.

Myra 2.0 brings six major new features:

End-to-end booking in one chat window—no bouncing between tabs or pages. Smarter autocomplete that suggests things as you type. You get what you want faster with less effort. Tap-based options for seats, rooms, traveller info, you name it, so you’re not stuck typing out everything. Built-in payments—so you pay right there in the chat. Multimodal input—upload your passport right in the conversation for quick auto-fill, and soon you’ll be able to upload tickets and vouchers too. Contextual questions mid-booking—so you can ask about specific flights or hotels while booking, without starting over.

MakeMyTrip says that people are catching up with the AI assistant quickly. Myra is now handling over 3 million conversations every quarter, and users booking through Myra are finalising their plans about 10 percent more often than those using the old-school process.

Rajesh Magow, the Co-Founder and CEO, points out that travel booking juggles constant price and seat updates with each traveler’s unique requests. Now, with Myra’s AI-driven booking flows, even tricky international bookings are getting done through conversation—simple and seamless.