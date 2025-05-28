'Made in India' iPhones fuel historic shift as India overtakes China in shipments The demand for iPhones made in India is rapidly increasing. India has surpassed China in iPhone shipments, with a remarkable growth in demand of up to 76 per cent.

New Delhi:

India has significantly outpaced China in iPhone shipments, particularly to the U.S., where there is a growing demand for devices produced in India. A recent report reveals that India has surpassed China in iPhone exports to America, with shipments witnessing an impressive year-on-year growth of 76 per cent. This development can be attributed to a 30 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Chinese products by the U.S. President Donald Trump, which has opened the doors for a surge in iPhone exports from India to the American market.

According to a CNBC report, India exported around 3 million iPhones (or 30 lakh units) to the U.S. in April, while shipments from China were only 9,00,000 units. This remarkable 76 per cent increase in iPhone shipments from India marks a significant shift in the landscape. It's important to note that Apple has executed a strategy over the years to facilitate this transition.

In light of the supply chain disruptions prompted by the Covid pandemic in 2020, Apple made the decision to establish manufacturing operations outside of China. It set up facilities in India, positioning the country as the second-largest hub for iPhone production after China. Additionally, the 30 per cent tariff on iPhones from China in the U.S., implemented since April 2, contrasts with a more favorable 10 per cent duty on imports from India and other countries.

Looking ahead, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that iPhones manufactured in India will be available in the U.S. market starting from the June quarter. Despite the promising growth, research firms warn that the current surge may be short-lived. The demand for iPhones in the U.S. hovers around 20 million units each quarter, a target that India may not reach until 2026. While Apple is working to expand its manufacturing capacity in India, there are constraints to how much production can ramp up.

