Looking For An Internship? Here are some of the apps which could help

As the COVID got lifted, the hiring industry is expanding tremendously in India and numerous companies have taken the mode of technology to reach out to the people who are seeking jobs at various geographies of the country. There are apps and platforms offer a plethora of job for experienced and freshers in the country.

But there are students who are looking to get in to an internship program to enhance their skills before joining a company but fail to reach the right organisation or platform for the same.

So, for those freshers, we have listed some of the hand picked apps which could provide students a chance to explore internships in companies.

Twenty19

Twenty19 is an internship-focused platform that only provides projects, internships, and voluntary programs. Students can create their profiles on the portal for free and share them with corporate companies to get selected for internship opportunities. The platform also provides an online training program for students to improve their skills.

Letsintern

Letsintern is also one of the best platforms for students who are looking to get into startups and gain experience from scratch. The portal helps students to find out the best internship opportunities across the country in all types of sectors.

Hirect

Hirect is a chat-based direct hiring platform designed for high-growth startups, SMEs, and MNCs to meet their hiring needs without any consultants and with 100% data privacy. The hiring platform allows the recruiters to conduct the entire hiring process within the application with its in-built audio and video calling features without navigating other platforms. However, the company also provides a dedicated category that allows users to search for internships in various domains and industries as per their skills. Recently, the application has clocked 8 million+ downloads both on the Play Store and the AppStore where 150K+ companies are actively hiring.

Internshala

Internshala is an online platform that is known for providing internship programs to students to explore their skills and understand their sector. You can head to the official site or just download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store to explore the opportunities. There are no subscriptions or additional charges to get access to the platform. You can choose the category, duration, and location of the company to narrow down your search.

stuMagz Platform

Next on the list is the stuMagz Platform, like others, this one also offers full-time, part-time, and internship programs. The platform offers multiple opportunities for all types of tech and non-tech companies. If you are from Hyderabad then it would be a cherry on the cake as the platform offers an array of opportunities in the city compared to others.

You can also set alerts for the new internship programs so that you will get notifications as soon as something new gets listed on the website.

