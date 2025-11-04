Lenskart to bring India’s first AI smart glasses with UPI support Lenskart is launching its first AI-powered smart glasses in India, which will be called as ‘Be by Lenskart SmartGlasses’. The upcoming smartwear is expected to come with UPI payment support, AI-based conversations, health monitoring and more for the Indian users.

New Delhi:

Lenskart, one of the popular eyewear brands in India, is reportedly working on a serious technological leap and is set to launch AI-powered smart glasses. This smartwear is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of this month (November to December 2025). As per the sources (which are familiar with the development), the internally code-named "Be by Lenskart SmartGlasses" will offer a futuristic mix of AI assistance, health insights and digital payments (UPI) via eyewear.

With these smart eyewear, the company has been stepping up to mark the entry of Lenskart into India's growing smart wearable market, mixing traditional eyewear with cutting-edge innovation.

Built on Google’s Gemini 5 AI, powered by Qualcomm AR chip

According to the inside sources, it is said that the smart glasses will:

Operate on Gemini 5, Google's next-gen AI model

It will be capable of conversational interactions

It will give real-time assistance and multimodal AI.

The hardware will reportedly use Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen-1 platform chipset, designed specifically for augmented reality and smart eyewear devices, to enable the glasses to perform the following:

Conversational commerce

On-the-go AI search

Voice assistant

Health and wellness insights

Real-time information overlays

So far, LensKart has not yet stated anything about the upcoming AI-powered eyewear. The company has yet to comment on anything officially on specifications.

UPI payments via eyewear: A first in India

One of the key highlights is the UPI payment integration. This feature will enable wearers to:

Authenticate payments by voice or gesture.

View payment history

Use smart prompts for transactions.

Make hands-free digital payments while travelling, shopping or at work.

This makes it one of the first smart glasses to bring AI + UPI together in India.

Affordable pricing expected for the Indian market

Lenskart is said to be working on the pricing of the new eyewear. As per the sources, the company is working on keeping the wearable under the affordable premium segment, considering that the company targets Indian mass markets, and these smart glasses are expected to be priced lower than Meta Ray-Ban or Amazon Echo Frames.

Official date to start the sale

The eyewear will face competition from global players, but Lenskart's strong retail network and India-first pricing strategy may give it an edge. Launch to follow Lenskart's IPO The IPO of Lenskart is now open and will remain so until November 4.

The company will list on November 10, and after that, the AI-powered smart glasses are likely to go on sale. This timing indicates that the launch is part of Lenskart's push toward positioning itself as a global tech-driven eyewear brand.