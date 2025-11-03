Lava Agni 4 launching on November 20: Fan petition demands new in-house Android OS Lava Agni 4 is launching on November 20 – featuring a metal frame, a new dual-camera design, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Expected specs point to a 7,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and UFS 4.0 storage.

New Delhi:

Lava has confirmed the launch of its next big smartphone, Agni 4. The handset is set to launch on 20 November 2025. The company has shared fresh teasers regarding the same on X (earlier known as Twitter) that highlight the design and key hardware details of the handset. The Agni 4 succeeds the Lava Agni 3 5G that launched in October 2024.

Dual-camera design and metal frame confirmed

The latest Lava teaser shows off the back panel of the Agni 4, with a premium metal frame and a redesigned dual-rear-camera setup in a pill-shaped horizontal module. This design is unlike the triple-camera setup seen on its predecessor – the Agni 3 5G.

Notably, it dropped the earlier secondary display on the back—a highlight of the Agni 3—possibly to make it not only more durable but also better-looking. Agni branding is included on the module, and then there are LED lighting accents around the sensors.

Expected specifications: Dimensity chipset, backed by a 7,000mAh battery

Lava has confirmed the Agni 4 will make use of a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, although which specific variant is still under wraps. According to leaks, it could be the Dimensity 8350 SoC with UFS 4.0 storage for much faster speeds.

Other expected features include:

6.78-inch Full HD+ flat display

120Hz refresh rate

7,000mAh battery (per the certification listings)

Improved build quality using a metal frame

If true, the battery marks a major upgrade from the Agni 3’s 5,000mAh capacity.

Expected price in India

Lava has still not announced the price of Agni 4. However, the smartphone is expected to remain in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 segment, similar to the launch price of Agni 3 at Rs 20,999.

Fans start petition for Lava's own Android OS and user interface

While Lava is appreciated for offering a clean, bloat-free Android experience, many users feel that the brand lacks some of those important UI features that competitors like Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi are offering.

A group of fans has launched a petition on Change.org titled:

“Urge Lava to develop an in-house Android OS and UI.”

The petition maintains that Lava should develop an OS of its own to provide: Better security More customization Features geared towards Indian consumers The petition has already crossed 50 verified signatures, reflecting growing expectations from Lava's loyal user base.