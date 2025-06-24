Lava Storm Play launched at Rs 9999 with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 and LPDDR5 RAM Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its latest budget powerhouse—Storm Play, part of the new Storm Series. Priced at Rs 9999, this smartphone is now available exclusively on Amazon starting June 24 at noon.

New Delhi:

Lava, one of the known smartphone brands from India, has officially announced the Storm Play smartphone in the market. The latest smartphone under the Rs 10,000 segment has been tailored for multitaskers and mobile gamers. It is the world’s first smartphone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, promising high performance and energy efficiency.

To enhance speed and responsiveness, the Storm Play smartphone comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, claimed to be the first for this price segment. It further comes with a total RAM capacity of 6GB physical, along with 6GB of virtual RAM, along 128GB of internal storage, which offers smooth multitasking and quick app launches.

Vibrant display, Sony camera and long battery life

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and video content. For photography, users get a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with Sony’s IMX752 sensor, promising crisp image quality.

Lava Storm Play is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, coupled with 18W fast charging, ensuring all-day usage without frequent charging breaks. Whether you're watching content or gaming, the device is designed to perform under pressure.

Clean Android, free Service@Home, and long-term support

One of the biggest advantages of the Storm Play is its bloatware-free, ad-free Android 15 experience. Lava has further committed to one Android operating system upgrade and two further years of security updates, making this phone a safe long-term choice.

In line with its customer-first strategy for the Indian market, Lava is also offering Free Service@Home support across India. Users can also access after-sales support at authorised retail outlets. The service can be booked through Lava's official website.

Alongside Storm Play, Lava has also teased Storm Lite, both of which reflect the brand's commitment to local manufacturing, innovation, and offering cutting-edge features at affordable prices.