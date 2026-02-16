Lava Bold N2 launching in India on February 17; Amazon exclusive confirmed

New Delhi:

Lava International, one of the popular home-based smartphone brands, has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone tomorrow: The upcoming Bold N2 will be an Amazon exclusive device, which will go on sale at noon. They are already teasing the device with the tagline “Be Fearless, Be Bold”, so expect something that tries to stand out.

LAVA Bold N2 on Amazon India

As stated above, the device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and no other stores. The company has made a dedicated page, which is live on the e-commerce page now. The banner showcases some design details of the device – along with a couple of colours tipped as a teaser, like grey and black.

But Lava’s still keeping the price and the full spec sheet under the hood.

What do we know so far?

Lava Bold N2 is a dual rear camera setup in a square module. The main shooter is 13 megapixels, and there is an LED flash right next to it. The smartphone itself has a flat back with the Lava logo tucked in the lower left corner, a flat metal frame, and all the buttons (power and volume) on the right side. You get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker grille at the bottom.

The company has not disclosed the details of the processor, screen size and battery.

The Bold N2 follows up on last year’s Bold N1, which launched in May 2025 for Rs. 5,999.

That one had a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ran on the Unisoc 9863A chip, and packed a 5,000mAh battery.

It came in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory. With the N2, Lava seems ready to bring a fresh design and better cameras but still keep the price friendly for budget buyers in India.

So, what’s next?

Lava has not yet disclosed the price or specification of the upcoming device, but it’s pretty clear that they are aiming for the affordable segment – targeting those who look for the latest specs at a budget. Making the device Amazon-exclusive shows that they are focusing on online mode more now.