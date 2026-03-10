Lava Bold 2 5G India launch on March 13: Under-display fingerprint scanner confirmed

New Delhi:

Lava International, the Indian smartphone maker, is gearing up to drop its new Lava Bold 2 5G in India. Mark your calendar—this phone officially launches on March 13 at noon. Lava confirmed the date after updating the phone’s Amazon page, where you’ll also be able to buy it.

The announcement comes just days after Lava started teasing the Bold 2 5G for the Indian market. With the Bold series, Lava’s aiming for affordable phones that look good and pack in modern features.

Design details

We have already seen a few teaser images and promo shots that reveal some of the Lava Bold 2 5G’s design details. The standout feature for the phone is the under-display fingerprint scanner. You will be able to unlock the phone just by touching the screen—no separate button needed.

The phone also gets a centre hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the display sports slim bezels, though the chin at the bottom is a bit thicker. Judging from the images, the phone features a flat frame, a flat rear panel, and a rectangular camera module on the back. There are two rear cameras, plus an LED flash. The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge.

Color options and where to buy

Once it’s out, you will find the Lava Bold 2 5G on Amazon India. The teaser shows at least one black version, but Lava might announce more colours at launch. For now, they are keeping the camera specs, processor, display size, battery, and RAM details under wraps.

The next step after Lava Bold 5G

This new phone will replace last year’s Lava Bold 5G, which launched in April 2025 with a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version starting at ₹10,499. That earlier model came with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging.

If Lava sticks with the same playbook, the Bold 2 5G should land with strong specs at a wallet-friendly price—especially for anyone wanting a budget-friendly, made-in-India 5G phone.

What’s coming with the new Bold 2 5G?

While we’re still waiting for full details, the confirmed features suggest Lava’s aiming to deliver some premium touches in a budget package. An in-display fingerprint sensor, a modern display, and 5G all help this phone stand out in the entry-level market.

We will get to know more – like the processor, camera details, and pricing – once Lava officially launches the phone.