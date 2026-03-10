iPhone 18 Pro series leaks: Pro and Pro Max to have A20 Pro chip, brighter display and camera details

New Delhi:

Apple almost always rolls out its new iPhones in September, and the iPhone 18 Pro series should stick to that tradition. But the leaks have already started discussion on the points for a launch which is expected to be between September 3 and September 10, 2026. If Apple follows its usual playbook, pre-orders will kick off just a few days after the big reveal. The phones should hit store shelves worldwide about a week later. There’s also talk that Apple might put the Pro models front and centre this time, releasing them first and rolling out the regular iPhone 18 versions a bit later.

iPhone 18 Pro series: Pricing in India

The new Pro models are set to stay in Apple’s premium flagship lane, just like last time. Early leaks put the iPhone 18 Pro’s starting price at around Rs 1,34,900 in India for the base version. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max might start at roughly Rs 1,54,900, depending on which storage option you pick. That said, Apple has not made anything official yet, so prices could shift when the phones actually launch.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected specifications

Leaks hint at some pretty exciting hardware upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro. People are expecting Apple’s new A20 Pro chip inside, promising faster speeds and better battery life than before.

Here’s what’s likely on the spec sheet:

It will come with a 6.3-inch OLED display

120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

12GB of RAM

Up to 1TB storage

If the above-mentioned leaks are true, then the upcoming iPhone 18 series is going to be a great choice with brilliant gaming muscles, easier multitasking, and no more squinting under bright sunlight.

For photography, the iPhone 18 series is expected to feature a 48MP main rear camera with better and longer zoom and smarter image processing compared to the existing iPhones. On the front, it will feature a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display and performance (Expected)

The Pro Max version will probably pack everything the Pro models do not have. Also, the device will have a bigger display size and longer battery life. Leaks suggest that the phone will have:

6.9-inch OLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

Just like the Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by an A20 Pro chip, backed by 12GB of RAM, and have storage options up to 1TB. All that hardware means smoother performance, sharper gaming graphics, and a better experience for heavy multitaskers.

Camera upgrades

Apple always saves some of its best tricks for the camera, and this year looks no different. The iPhone 18 Pro series could get advanced zoom tech and smarter computational photography. Those improvements should give you clearer shots, especially in low light, and crisper portraits.

Leaks and quick reality check

Right now, everything you have read about the iPhone 18 Pro series comes from leaks and industry insiders. Apple has not yet confirmed any details—design, specs, or pricing. We will only get the real story when Apple takes the stage at its September launch event.