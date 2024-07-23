Jio vs. Airtel: Which network offers better value for money on data plans?

Reliance Jio is one of the most widely used telecom service providers (internet providers) in India, with its subscriber base growing to 475 million. Airtel follows and stands in the second position with 388 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) stands in the third position with 218 million subscribers. This means that Jio and Airtel are leading the telecom space and are the most popular networks in the country.
The rise of digital infrastructure and the introduction of many new OTT platforms have significantly increased internet consumption. However, there are recharge plans whose costs have upgraded, which has impacted people.
Today in this article, we will be letting you know of some of the most affordable existing plans available in the Indian market, from the leading two telecom service providers.
People started using two SIMs
With the rising demand for dual network and dual SIM users, in a phone- to is an adequate network at any place. But while taking a recharge plan, people are mostly focused at looking for a telecom operator's plan which is more economical and affordable- offering more benefits to the users.
So, in case you are both- Jio and Airtel network users, then here is some useful information which could help you to compare and understand which plan is value for money and is economical.
Plans with 28 days validity
Reliance Jio is offering 3 popular plans with 28 days validity.
Jio's Rs 349 plan (Hero 5G)
- 2 GB high-speed data per day
- Total data- 56 GB
- Voice calls- Unlimited
- SMS- 100SMS/Day
- Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud
Jio's Rs 399 recharge
- Validity- 28 days
- Total data- 70 GB
- 2.5 GB high-speed data per day
- Voice- Unlimited
- SMS- 100SMS/Day
- Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud
Jio's Rs 499 recharge
- Validity- 28 days
- Total data- 84 GB
- 3 GB high-speed data per day
- Voice- Unlimited
- SMS- 100SMS/Day
- Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud
Airtel's 28 day plans
Airtel's Rs 549 plan
- 3 GB data per day
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS per day
- Disney+Hotstar Mobile for 3 months
- Airtel Extreme Play
Airtel Rs 409 plan
- 2.5 GB data per day
- Validity- 28 days
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS per day
- Airtel Extreme Play
Airtel Rs 349 plan
- 1.5 GB data per day
- Unlimited calls
- Validity- 28 days
- 100 SMS per day
Airtel Rs 449 plan
- Data- 3 GB per day
- Validity- 28 days
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS per day
- Airtel Extreme
Airtel Rs 199 plan
- Data- 2 GB
- Unlimited calls
- 100 SMS per day
- Validity- 28 days
Airtel Rs 299 plan
- Data- 1 GB
- Unlimited calls
- Validity- 28 Day
- SMS- 100 per day
