Jio vs. Airtel: Which network offers better value for money on data plans?

Reliance Jio is one of the most widely used telecom service providers (internet providers) in India, with its subscriber base growing to 475 million. Airtel follows and stands in the second position with 388 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) stands in the third position with 218 million subscribers. This means that Jio and Airtel are leading the telecom space and are the most popular networks in the country.

The rise of digital infrastructure and the introduction of many new OTT platforms have significantly increased internet consumption. However, there are recharge plans whose costs have upgraded, which has impacted people.

Today in this article, we will be letting you know of some of the most affordable existing plans available in the Indian market, from the leading two telecom service providers.

People started using two SIMs

With the rising demand for dual network and dual SIM users, in a phone- to is an adequate network at any place. But while taking a recharge plan, people are mostly focused at looking for a telecom operator's plan which is more economical and affordable- offering more benefits to the users.

So, in case you are both- Jio and Airtel network users, then here is some useful information which could help you to compare and understand which plan is value for money and is economical.

Plans with 28 days validity

Reliance Jio is offering 3 popular plans with 28 days validity.

Jio's Rs 349 plan (Hero 5G)

2 GB high-speed data per day

Total data- 56 GB

Voice calls- Unlimited

SMS- 100SMS/Day

Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud

Jio's Rs 399 recharge

Validity- 28 days

Total data- 70 GB

2.5 GB high-speed data per day

Voice- Unlimited

SMS- 100SMS/Day

Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud

Jio's Rs 499 recharge

Validity- 28 days

Total data- 84 GB

3 GB high-speed data per day

Voice- Unlimited

SMS- 100SMS/Day

Subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud

Airtel's 28 day plans

Airtel's Rs 549 plan

3 GB data per day

Unlimited calls

100 SMS per day

Disney+Hotstar Mobile for 3 months

Airtel Extreme Play

Airtel Rs 409 plan

2.5 GB data per day

Validity- 28 days

Unlimited calls

100 SMS per day

Airtel Extreme Play

Airtel Rs 349 plan

1.5 GB data per day

Unlimited calls

Validity- 28 days

100 SMS per day

Airtel Rs 449 plan

Data- 3 GB per day

Validity- 28 days

Unlimited calls

100 SMS per day

Airtel Extreme

Airtel Rs 199 plan

Data- 2 GB

Unlimited calls

100 SMS per day

Validity- 28 days

Airtel Rs 299 plan

Data- 1 GB

Unlimited calls

Validity- 28 Day

SMS- 100 per day

