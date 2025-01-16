Jio vs Airtel: Best recharge plans under Rs 500, with maximum benefits

Follow us on Image Source : JIO VS AIRTEL Jio vs Airtel

Reliance Jio and Airtel, India's leading telecom service providers are offering a wide range of recharge plans which looks and sounds similar. These competitive prepaid plans are tailored to different customer needs. With Jio boasting more than 49 crore users and Airtel serving around 38 crore user base, both companies have come up with plans under Rs 500, and here we are going to compare them to help you pick the best option.

Top Jio recharge plans under Rs 500

Here are a few recharge plans under Rs 500 for Jio users, with a maximum validity of one month.

1. Jio Rs 449 plan: For heavy data users

This plan is perfect for users needing high-speed data.

Validity: 28 days

Data: 3GB daily

Additional Benefits: Free subscription to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud

Calling: Unlimited on all networks

2. Jio Rs 448 Plan: Entertainment Lovers’ Delight

For those seeking a mix of data and entertainment, this plan is a great pick.

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2GB daily (56GB total)

Additional Benefits: Free access to 12 OTT apps, including Sony Liv, Zee5, and Sun NXT, alongside Jio Cinema Premium and Jio TV

Calling: Unlimited on all networks

3. Jio Rs 399 Plan: Balanced data and calling

Choose this plan for balanced usage and free app subscriptions.

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2.5GB daily

Additional benefits: Free access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud

Calling: Unlimited on all networks

4. Jio Rs 399 calendar month plan

For users preferring a calendar month validity.

Validity: One calendar month

Data: 1.5GB daily

Additional benefits: Free subscription to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud

Calling: Unlimited on all networks

Top Airtel recharge plans under Rs 500

Here are a few recharge plans under Rs 500 for Airtel users, with a maximum validity of 77 days (2+ months).

1. Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Long validity

Ideal for users prioritising long validity over high data usage.

Validity: 77 days

Data: 6GB total

Additional Benefits: Unlimited free calling on all networks

2. Airtel Rs 449 Plan: High data for 5G users

Perfect for heavy data consumers looking for fast internet speeds.

Validity: 28 days

Data: 3GB daily with unlimited 5G usage

Additional benefits: Subscription to 22 OTT apps via Airtel Stream Play Premium

Calling: Unlimited on all networks

3. Airtel Rs 429 Plan: Full month validity

A balanced plan offering consistent data and calling benefits.

Validity: One calendar month

Data: 2.5GB daily with unlimited 5G usage

Additional Benefits: Unlimited free calling on all networks

4. Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Economical

This plan is ideal for users seeking moderate data and shorter validity.

Validity: 30 days

Data: 25GB total

Additional Benefits: Unlimited free calling and free SMS

Which plan should you choose?

For heavy data users, Jio’s Rs 449 or Airtel’s Rs 449 plans are the top choices. For those needing long validity, Airtel’s Rs 489 plan offers great value. If you prefer OTT subscriptions, Jio Rs 448 is the best option.

Compare these plans based on your usage and enjoy maximum benefits at pocket-friendly prices.

