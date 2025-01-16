India achieves Space Docking success, becomes fourth Nation in global league: ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ISRO Space Docking success

India becomes the fourth country to join the selected League of Nations for Space Docking with the 'Bharatiya Docking System'

India has made a a big leap in space technology, and has been added to the list of becoming the fourth country in the world to achieve space docking with its indigenously developed ‘Bharatiya Docking System’.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, proudly announced the achievement, appreciating ISRO's successful docking, saying it was a monumental step for the nation's space exploration.

Dr Jitendra Singh took to social media to celebrate India's success, stating that the country is now part of an exclusive group of nations that have accomplished space docking. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat," which played a pivotal role in this achievement.

Singh’s tweet read: "India becomes the fourth country to achieve space docking, thanks to the indigenously developed 'Bharatiya Docking System.'"

PM Modi also posted on his X page, appreciating the effort made by ISRO and the team of scientists. He wrote: "Congratulations to our scientists at isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come."

This success marks a major milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has been at the forefront of space technology advancements. It also paves the way for upcoming projects, including the Gaganyaan mission and the proposed Indian Space Station.

The successful demonstration of space docking technology is important for ISRO's upcoming missions. The Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will return lunar samples to Earth, will require docking between multiple spacecraft modules. Additionally, the planned Indian Space Station, set to launch in 2028, will rely heavily on docking systems to bring together multiple modules in orbit.

ISRO's upcoming missions: A year of milestones ahead

GSLV Rocket to launch NVS-02 satellite in January 2025

ISRO has been gearing up for several ambitious missions this year (in 2025), starting with the launch of the NVS-02 satellite aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

S. Somanath, the Chairman of ISRO has confirmed that this mission is just the beginning of a series of significant space endeavors which is slated for the year.

The NVS-02 satellite, a part of ISRO’s NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system, will be enhancing India's satellite navigation capabilities.

This satellite will follow the successful launch of the NVS-01 satellite in May 2023 and will further aim to continue strengthening the NavIC system with an indigenous atomic clock and advanced features.

SpaDeX Mission: A historic milestone for India's space program

ISRO Demonstrates Docking Technology for Future Missions

The SpaDeX mission, ISRO’s year-end project, is another historic achievement for the space agency. Launched aboard PSLV-C60, the mission aims to demonstrate the technology needed for in-space rendezvous, docking, and undocking of satellites. This docking technology is essential for long-term space missions like Chandrayaan-4, which will involve docking in both Earth and lunar orbits.

The SpaDeX mission involves two small spacecraft — SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) — placed in low-Earth orbit. These spacecraft will perform a series of docking operations, providing valuable insights for future missions such as the Gaganyaan manned space mission and India’s planned space station.

Somanath also celebrated ISRO’s 99th launch, marking a significant milestone for the agency. With the 100th launch on the horizon, ISRO is poised for even greater achievements in the coming years.

