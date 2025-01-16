ISRO successfully executes fourth satellite docking attempt under Spadex Mission

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO ISRO successfully executes satellite docking under Spadex Mission

ISRO achieved a major milestone today with its fourth attempt at docking two satellites in space as part of the Spadex mission. According to ISRO sources, scientists have successfully executed the docking maneuver.

Currently, the team is conducting detailed data analysis to validate the success of the operation. An official announcement is expected to follow after the data review is complete.

ISRO prepares for satellite docking with crucial trial maneuver

On Sunday, January 12, ISRO conducted a trial as part of its Spadex mission, bringing the Chaser and Target satellites within three meters of each other. After the maneuver, the satellites were separated and moved to safer distances. The data from this trial is currently under analysis, paving the way for a successful docking attempt soon.

The two satellites, each weighing 220 kg, were launched on December 30 from Sriharikota. Injected into a circular 450 km orbit, the satellites were given a relative velocity at deployment, allowing them to drift apart and prepare for the docking experiment. Originally scheduled for January 7 and later January 9, the docking has been postponed to ensure precise execution.

This trial marks a critical step in ISRO's efforts to master satellite docking technology, which is essential for future space missions.



