Jio's affordable 98-day plan provides extended entertainment, unlimited calling, and high-speed internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 98-day recharge plan

Jio has rolled out several new plans for its users, packed with enticing offers like unlimited calling and data. The largest telecom provider in the country recently launched a special New Year offer on December 11, which includes a remarkable validity of 200 days. Initially set to expire on January 11, this offer has now been extended until January 31. Among its offerings, Jio also has an economical plan lasting 98 days, loaded with benefits for users.

Jio's 98-day plan

This budget-friendly plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 999, translating to just Rs 10 per day. It offers a validity period of 98 days, during which users can enjoy unlimited calling to any number across India. Additionally, free national roaming is included, making it a great option for travelers.

For users with 5G smartphones, this plan provides unlimited data access. Meanwhile, 4G users will benefit from 2GB of high-speed data access per day, totaling 196GB over the plan's duration. To top it off, users will receive 100 free SMS messages each day. Moreover, Jio ensures that all its plans come with access to popular apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.

Jio 90-day plan

In addition to the 98-day plan, Jio is also offering a 90-day recharge option for Rs 899. This plan includes daily 2GB of high-speed data on the 4G network, along with unlimited 5G data. Users will also receive an extra 20GB of data as part of this package. Like its other offerings, this plan includes unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS messages each day, ensuring users have everything they need to stay connected.

In other news, a warning has been issued for smartphone users regarding the risks associated with downloading certain applications. Users are advised to avoid specific apps that may compromise personal information and transmit it to unauthorized individuals, which could result in significant fraudulent activities. This advisory is relevant for both Android and iPhone users.

ALSO READ: India Army uses SAMBHAV smartphone for secure communication: What makes it different?