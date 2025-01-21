India Army uses SAMBHAV smartphone for secure communication: What makes it different?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Army's SAMBHAV smartphone

In the recent round of discussions with China in October, the Indian Army utilized the Sambhav smartphones, which have now been distributed widely among its officers. During his annual press conference, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi announced that the Sambhav phones are designed for secure communication.

Approximately 30,000 of these smartphones have been allocated to officers, equipped with specialized applications for sharing critical information, as defense sources revealed to ANI. This project was initiated last year.

What are Sambhav smartphones

SAMBHAV (Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version) smartphones come with applications like M-Sigma, which is similar to the widely used WhatsApp for messaging and sharing documents, images, and videos. The Army believes that these internal smartphones, compatible with Airtel and Jio mobile networks, will significantly reduce the risk of sensitive information leaking into the public domain. Previously, many Army officials relied on WhatsApp and similar apps for sharing information, leading to a frequent occurrence of leaks.

The Sambhav smartphones also feature integration with indigenous satellite-based map systems, allowing for accurate navigation and strategic planning. This mobile ecosystem is designed to operate effectively across various networks, ensuring reliable connectivity even in challenging environments.

Furthermore, the phones come pre-installed with the contact details of key officials, eliminating the need for officers to save these numbers manually. The Indian Army has developed an "end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem" to facilitate secure communication with instant connectivity. The handset operates on modern 5G technology and is fully encrypted.

