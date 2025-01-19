No signal: BSNL, Jio, Airtel users can now use any network to access 4G services

Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has recently inaugurated inter-circle roaming, which enables Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users to connect to any network for seamless access to 4G services.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Jan 19, 2025 12:32 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 12:32 IST
Jio, BSNL, and Airtel users can now make calls using any available network even when their own SIM has lost signal. On January 17, the government launched the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility during an event showcasing 4G mobile sites funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). Essentially, this means users from any network can access 4G services through a single DBN-funded tower.

By allowing telecommunications service providers (TSPs) to share infrastructure at government-funded mobile towers, customers from different networks can enjoy 4G connectivity from the same tower. This approach reduces the need for multiple towers for each provider, leading to fewer installations overall. 

Consequently, more individuals will benefit from improved mobile services without incurring significantly higher costs. This initiative aims to enhance reliable 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages, utilizing approximately 27,000 towers.

At the inauguration, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the launch of the ICR service at the 4G mobile sites funded by the DBN. He underscored the importance of this initiative, describing it as a pivotal advancement. Scindia highlighted that the three major telecom companies—BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance—are collaborating to share their networks at all DBN-funded locations. 

He pointed out that nearly 27,836 sites would be covered, emphasizing that the initiative not only seeks to enhance connectivity but also aims to provide users across the country with more options regarding their mobile services.

For those unfamiliar, the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), previously known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), plays a crucial role in improving mobile connectivity in rural and remote areas by funding the installation of mobile towers. These towers enable people in hard-to-reach locations to stay connected with specific telecom service providers. 

However, currently, users can only benefit from the services of the TSP that has established the tower with DBN's support, which means subscribers from other telecom companies are not able to access these towers just yet.

