New SIM Card: How to find best network with good signal strength, download speed before buying

In India, there are four main telecom operators: Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Each operator has its own strengths and weaknesses. Some provide comprehensive coverage across all four network technologies—2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G—while others excel in just one or a few. If you're looking to purchase a new SIM card, it's important to choose one that offers a strong network presence and fast internet speeds in your area. You can easily identify such telecom operators.

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that all operators publish network coverage maps on their websites. These maps will include details about the network technologies available in specific regions. However, the operators have yet to release these maps. In the meantime, you can use the OpenSignal app to find the best network for your needs.

OpenSignal is available for download on both Android and Apple app stores. The app offers a variety of services, allowing users to check internet speeds and locate the nearest cell towers. It also provides insights into the available networks in your vicinity based on the technology they support.

To find out which network has a robust presence in your area, simply download the app, open it, and tap on the third option to access network statistics. From there, you can select your preferred network operator and technology to identify the best network available to you. The app will also display the download and upload speeds for your chosen network.

This is how you can choose the perfect SIM card.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive to telecom companies, including Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, to implement the Caller ID Name Presentation (CNAP) service. These companies have been testing this feature since the previous year, which aims to enable users to identify incoming callers more easily. The DoT emphasizes the importance of launching this service promptly to help users avoid potential fraudulent calls.

