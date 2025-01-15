TRAI calling: Scammers are now using new method to target mobile users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Scammers impersonating TRAI

As the government increases its efforts to raise awareness about digital arrests and online financial fraud, scammers have begun to adapt their tactics. They are now impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These fraudsters typically call unsuspecting targets, mimicking the tone of government alert messages aimed at informing the public about digital arrest scams.

These calls often come from unfamiliar numbers that start with international codes, such as +977. According to a report from India Today, the callers claim to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, warning that the recipient’s mobile number will be suspended due to reported illegal activity linked to it. They advise the recipient to press 9 for more information.

Here’s the typical script used in the call:

“Dear user, this call is from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to inform you that your mobile number is being suspended as illegal activity has been registered from your mobile number. To know more details, press 9...”

Tips to stay safe from these scams

To protect yourself, it’s crucial to be cautious with phone calls that seem suspicious. Keep in mind that legitimate organizations like TRAI or the police will never request personal or financial information over the phone. If someone mentions "Digital Arrest," be aware that this is a fictional term intended to deceive you—just hang up.

If a call seems potentially genuine but raises doubts, take a moment to verify the identity of the caller, especially if they request sensitive information or pressure you to make a hasty decision. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to push you into acting without proper consideration.

Above all, never disclose personal details, banking information, or any sensitive data to strangers over the phone. If you suspect you are dealing with a scam, contact your local police or cybercrime unit immediately.

