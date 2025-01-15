BSNL offers free voice, data, SMS to Mahakumbh Mela visitors under new Digital Seva scheme

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL free service for Mahakumbh visitors

If you're considering attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, there's some exciting news for you! BSNL is offering free voice calls, data, and SMS services to those visiting the event, making it easier to stay connected with loved ones and share live experiences. To ensure seamless connectivity for attendees, BSNL plans to set up 50 BTSs throughout the venue. This initiative is part of a new scheme where anyone can contribute to the digital seva by sponsoring these free services.

BSNL has organised the sponsorship into four categories. For those who sponsor, BSNL will send SMS notifications to all users connected through the sponsored Base Transceiver Station (BTS). The message will read, " The total use is Sponsored By (Your Name) free of cost."

In Category 1, a sponsorship amount of Rs 10,000 per day provides free voice calls, data, and SMS to all subscribers connected under 1 BTS. Category 2 requires a fixed sponsorship of Rs 40,000, while Categories 3 and 4 are priced at Rs 90,000 and Rs 2,50,000 per day, respectively, for 30 and 50 BTS.

For context, in telecommunications, "BTS" stands for "Base Transceiver Station." This equipment facilitates wireless communication between mobile devices, like phones, and the cellular network by sending and receiving radio signals within a designated area known as a cell. Essentially, it acts as the link between your phone and the network.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is steeped in Hindu mythology and is recognised as the world's largest public gathering and collective expression of faith. The next Maha Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj from January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025, with an estimated 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend. The UP Government has designated a Temporary Kumbh District to manage the administration during the festival.

ALSO READ: BSNL's new affordable plan offers 365-day validity with many benefits for around Rs 3 per day