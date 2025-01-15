BSNL's new affordable plan offers 365-day validity with many benefits for around Rs 3 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 1198 recharge plan

BSNL has recently introduced its most affordable recharge plan, which offers an impressive validity of 365 days. This prepaid option is perfect for users who wish to keep their number active for an extended period. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited provides several budget-friendly recharge plans compared to private companies, including one with a remarkable 425-day validity. For the 365-day plan, users need to spend just Rs 3 daily.

BSNL's 365-day plan

The cost of this economical BSNL plan is Rs 1,198. For this amount, users enjoy a full 365 days, which breaks down to a daily expense of Rs 3.28. In terms of benefits, this plan includes 300 minutes of voice calling every month, allowing users to connect with any network across India. Additionally, subscribers receive 3GB of data and 30 free SMS each month. Another appealing feature of this plan is the inclusion of free national roaming.

BSNL's 425-day plan

BSNL is also offering a 425-day plan that provides users an extra 30 days of validity. Priced at Rs 2,399, this prepaid option comes with unlimited voice calling. Users benefit from a staggering 850GB of high-speed data, which includes 2GB daily, along with 100 free SMS. Free national roaming is also part of this generous plan.

In a bid to enhance its network, BSNL has initiated the phase-out of its 3G towers, transitioning to a more advanced 4G network. The company is systematically shutting down 3G towers in various telecom circles while rolling out the new infrastructure. To improve connectivity across India, BSNL plans to install 100,000 new 4G towers.

In other news, BSNL will discontinue its 3G service starting January 15. This decision is part of the company's strategy to expand its 4G network. The shutdown of the 3G service will affect millions of BSNL users. BSNL plans to launch its 4G service on a pan-India level in June, which aims to enhance connectivity for a wide user base across the country.

