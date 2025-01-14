BSNL's 3G service to discontinue from tomorrow, set to create new challenge for Jio, Airtel, Vi: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 3G shutdown

BSNL will be shutting down its special service starting, January 15. This significant decision comes as the government telecom company moves forward with its 4G network expansion plans, which will impact millions of BSNL users. It's worth noting that BSNL is set to launch its 4G service on a pan-India level in June, promising improved connectivity for crores of users across the country.

Deadline: January 15

In the Bihar telecom circle, BSNL has decided to completely discontinue its 3G service by tomorrow, January 15. The company has already completed the upgrade to 4G in several districts, including the capital city of Patna. During the first phase, 3G services were phased out in areas like Motihari, Katihar, Khagaria, and Munger. Now, the shutdown will extend to other districts in the state, including Patna.

Upgrade to 4G SIM

This change will particularly impact users still relying on 3G SIM cards. Once the service is discontinued, they may encounter issues with data usage. To avoid this, users must upgrade their SIM cards to 4G. BSNL is offering free upgrades to 4G/5G SIMs. Users need to visit their nearest telephone exchange or BSNL customer service center to complete the necessary document verification and obtain their new 4G SIM card.

Phased Shutdown of 3G

BSNL is gradually phasing out its 3G service not only in Bihar but also in other telecom circles across the country. The 4G network will replace the outdated service, resulting in enhanced connectivity and faster internet speeds compared to 2G and 3G. Following the price hikes introduced by private companies last July, many users have opted to port their numbers to BSNL. With the network upgrade, BSNL users can expect improved connectivity, which may also compel users to reconsider their options with private telecom providers due to their rising plan costs.

