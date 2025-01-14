Good news for BSNL, Vi, Jio, Airtel users! TRAI mandates telcos to publish coverage maps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telecom network coverage maps

TRAI has kicked off the new year by providing a significant benefit to the country's 1.2 billion mobile users. The telecom regulator has directed telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to publish network coverage maps on their websites. As a result of this directive, these companies will now be required to display geographical maps detailing their 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G coverage, enabling users to select their telecom operator based on the coverage available in their area.

Aiding in Operator Selection

This TRAI order will greatly assist users looking to switch operators or obtain a new SIM card. Currently, only a handful of companies share their network coverage maps online. Consequently, when users are considering a new SIM or changing providers, they often lack crucial information about which operator offers better network service in their locality.

Enhancing Quality of Service

This mandate from the telecom regulator represents a key step toward improving the Quality of Service (QoS). With access to the network coverage maps, users will have the ability to assess the existing service levels of each telecom operator. TRAI emphasized that mobile network coverage is vital for ensuring a satisfactory quality of service. Users cannot expect reliable service in areas with poor coverage, and the revised website features will help facilitate this understanding.

TRAI has instructed telecom operators to provide detailed service-wise maps for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network coverage on their websites. Users will also receive information regarding the availability of wireless voice and broadband services in particular areas. Additionally, telecom companies have been asked to make these coverage maps accessible through their mobile apps.

Deadline by April 1

Telecom companies have until April 1, 2025, to comply with this directive. The regulator previously encouraged these companies to maintain a quality of service at or above 99 percent. Operators will need to display their coverage maps prominently on their homepage with a clear logo, ensuring that users can easily find the information they need. Furthermore, telecom operators must regularly update the coverage area to provide users with real-time network information.

