Airtel issues new alert, warns of potential heavy losses for millions of users

Airtel has issued a warning to its millions of users about the rising threat of online fraud. As the second-largest telecom provider in the country, Airtel has urged its customers to steer clear of calls and messages from unknown numbers. The company has emphasized the importance of being cautious with any SMS that could potentially be linked to fraudulent activities. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications introduced new guidelines aimed at helping telecom companies combat online fraud, including measures like message traceability.

In a recent alert, Airtel cautioned users to ignore any calls, messages, or emails requesting updates or verification related to KYC, user ID, passwords, debit card numbers, PINs, CVVs, or OTPs. These could well be attempts by cyber criminals to obtain sensitive personal information, which could lead to significant financial losses.

Numerous incidents of online fraud have surfaced lately, where hackers have exploited individuals by accessing their personal data and orchestrating substantial financial scams. Alongside Airtel, institutions like the Reserve Bank of India and SBI have also raised alarms over banking and UPI-related fraud. Such scams often rely on social engineering tactics to mislead people into sharing their details.

So, how can you protect yourself?

Staying alert is your best defense against any financial fraud. If you receive suspicious calls or messages, simply ignore them.

Cyber criminals often ensnare victims with enticing offers or free gifts. If you encounter any communication claiming you’ve won a lottery or are entitled to a free gift, don’t engage with it.

Many fall prey to the allure of these attractive offers and inadvertently share their banking information, leading to deception.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, no legitimate bank or agency will ever ask you for your OTP, PIN, or account details. Therefore, if you receive such a request, it's likely from a cyber criminal. Stay vigilant and protect your personal information.

