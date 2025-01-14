Jio users rejoice as the company extends 200-day validity affordable recharge plan till January 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 200-day recharge plan

Jio has announced that it will continue offering its affordable recharge plan that was initially launched for the New Year celebrations. Originally introduced on December 11 of last year as a limited-time offer, this plan now features an extended validity of 200 days. Users can enjoy a range of benefits, including unlimited calling and unlimited 5G data. While this plan was initially set to end on January 11, 2025, it has now been extended until January 31, 2025.

Jio's New Year Plan

The cost of Jio's affordable recharge plan is Rs 2025. This plan, rolled out to commemorate the New Year, provides Jio subscribers with 200 days of validity. Within this period, users can enjoy unlimited voice calling and free national roaming across all networks in India. 5G smartphone users will particularly benefit from unlimited 5G data. The plan also offers daily access to 2.5GB of 4G data, totaling 500GB over the entire validity. Additionally, subscribers will receive 100 free SMS messages each day.

Included in this budget-friendly recharge plan, Jio offers access to JioTV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud apps. Furthermore, the company is providing a voucher worth Rs 2,150, which breaks down to a Rs 500 AJio coupon, a Rs 1,500 coupon for Easy My Trip, and a Rs 150 coupon for Swiggy. Thus, users can also enjoy an added benefit of Rs 2,150 along with this plan.

Jio 5G reaches Siachen

Notably, Jio has become the first telecom provider in the world to extend 4G and 5G services to the Siachen Glacier, recognized as the highest battlefield on the planet. Ahead of Army Day on January 15, the telecom giant has successfully connected this remote and challenging region with 5G coverage, thanks to its collaboration with the Indian Army. This initiative by Jio aims to facilitate better communication for Army personnel stationed in Siachen, helping them stay in touch with their families more easily.

