Discarding packaging from online orders can cause potential identity theft or fraud

If you toss the packing box in the trash after receiving a product from an online platform, you might be putting yourself at risk for a major scam. Fraudsters are constantly coming up with new ploys to con people, and one of the latest scams making headlines involves personal information that can be easily found on the parcel box of your delivered items.

When you order something from e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, or Myntra, the product arrives at your doorstep in a parcel box that contains your personal details—such as your name, full address, phone number, and email ID. If scammers manage to obtain this information, they can exploit it for fraudulent activities.

So, how does this fraud actually occur?

Scammers can retrieve your personal details from the discarded box you throw out. Once they have this information, they might reach out to you via WhatsApp, email, or text message. Using their social engineering tactics, they can trick you into divulging even more personal information or lure you in with fake offers, job opportunities, or other scams. The more they know about you, the greater the risk of falling victim to their schemes.

How can you protect yourself?

After placing an online order, make sure to either wipe off your personal information from the parcel box or remove the label entirely. Dispose of the label only after tearing it up. By doing so, you can keep your personal information safe from prying eyes and avoid potential fraud.

However, if you accidentally let your personal information slip into the wrong hands, stay calm and do not fall for any enticing gift, lottery, or other scams. It’s best to ignore calls or messages from unfamiliar numbers. Taking these precautions can greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of fraud.

