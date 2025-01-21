iPhone 15 with 128GB storage gets massive offer, chance to bring it home for just Rs 36000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 discount

iPhones are widely regarded as top-tier smartphones in the market. With their premium features comes a hefty price tag, but if you've been thinking about getting an iPhone, now's the perfect time. Amazon has introduced an enticing offer on the iPhone 15, allowing customers to grab it at a significant discount.

It's worth noting that iPhones are known for their robust security. Many users choose iPhones specifically to ensure their data is safe and their privacy is respected. Additionally, the iPhone is an excellent choice for photography and videography enthusiasts. Currently, the iPhone 15 128GB is available at a considerable discount on Amazon.

Exciting offer on iPhone 15 128GB

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon for Rs 79,900, but there’s a generous 26 percent discount available. After applying this discount, the price drops to just Rs 58,999. You can also take advantage of Amazon's exchange program.

The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 22,800, meaning you could save that much by trading in your old phone. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your current smartphone. If you manage to secure the full exchange amount, you could end up paying only Rs 36,199 for the iPhone 15 128GB.

Features of the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 boasts an aluminum frame with a glass back, providing a sleek look and sturdy design. It features an IP68 rating, ensuring it’s protected against both water and dust.

The device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina display capable of achieving peak brightness levels of up to 2000 nits. For performance, the iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

You have the option of choosing up to 6GB of RAM and storage options that go up to 512GB. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup with 48 + 12 megapixel sensors, while a 12-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Jio surprises its millions of users, increasing the price of this popular plan by Rs 100