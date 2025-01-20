Jio surprises its millions of users, increasing the price of this popular plan by Rs 100

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio postpaid plan hike

Jio has announced a price increase for its plan by Rs 100, effective from January 23. This comes after the country's largest telecom provider revised its mobile tariffs in July of last year, when it opted to hike prices across the board and discontinue several plans. Now, the company is making its basic Rs 199 postpaid plan more expensive.

Specifically, users will pay Rs 299 for this plan starting January 23, according to a report from BT. The monthly plan offers unlimited calling and 25GB of high-speed data for calls to any number across India. In addition, subscribers enjoy 100 free SMS daily and free national roaming. With the price hike, users will need to budget an extra Rs 100 to access these benefits.

For new postpaid customers, Jio’s lowest plan starts at Rs 349. This option includes unlimited calling throughout India, 30GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G access. Similarly, it also provides 100 SMS free each day and covers national roaming.

As for families, Jio’s most affordable family plan costs Rs 449 per month. This plan includes 75GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling, and 5G services. Users can add up to three additional numbers to this plan, but each extra number incurs a monthly fee of Rs 150. Plus, all secondary numbers are granted an additional 5GB of complementary data each month.

In other news, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a new system to help protect mobile users from financial scams disguised as calls from banks. They have set up two special phone number series that banks must use for calling their customers about transactions and promotions. Now, if you receive a call about a bank transaction or any financial issue, it should only come from a number that starts with 1600. This change is meant to make it easier for people to identify and avoid scam calls where fraudsters pretend to be calling from a bank.

