Could Free Fire Max become Free Fire India? A significant hint emerges before game's relaunch

The Free Fire battle royale game was banned in India in 2022. Prior to its ban, this game by Garena had captured the attention of Indian gamers, boasting over 10 million active users. However, its Max version is still accessible to players in India, available for download from the Google Play Store. Recently, Garena has been preparing to reintroduce this popular battle royale game to the Indian market, with reports suggesting a launch might happen soon.

Plans for the game's relaunch

In 2023, Garena announced intentions to relaunch the game in India, but those plans were subsequently postponed. The game was set to debut under the new name, Free Fire India. Shortly after the announcement, the company revealed the delay due to technical issues that needed addressing. During this period, the developers teamed up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian men's cricket team. Alongside this partnership, they released promotional videos featuring several other well-known players.

A significant hint

Players of Free Fire MAX have noticed "Free Fire India" displayed on their screens while gaming, suggesting that the developers may rebrand Free Fire Max as Free Fire India. During gameplay, there’s even a pop-up that indicates Free Fire India is a virtual world, distinct from the real world. In the event of being eliminated, players are encouraged not to worry, as they can jump back in. The message concludes with a confirmation button, wishing players, "Good luck and have fun!"

While there hasn’t been any official announcement from Free Fire India's social media channels, recent reports indicate that the company is gearing up to launch the game in India once again. Given India’s significance in the gaming industry, developers are keen to make a comeback. After the PUBG ban, Krafton successfully entered the Indian market with BGMI, another battle royale game that has gained immense popularity among gamers.

