Jio brings affordable plans with data twice as much as validity, delighting its 49 crore users

Reliance Jio double data plan offer: Reliance Jio stands out as the leading telecom provider in India, boasting a customer base of around 490 million. To cater to its users, Jio offers a range of plans that vary in price, striking a balance between affordability and features. Besides providing free calling in its packages, Jio has rolled out special plans tailored for heavy data users.

If you're using a Reliance Jio SIM, you'll be pleased to know that the company has made a significant number of customers happy with its offerings. Jio has introduced several plans that grant users double the data for the same validity period. If you're in need of more data, these Jio plans could be just what you're looking for. Here’s a rundown of some of Jio's top plans featuring double data.

Jio's double data offer plans

Jio's Rs 1028 plan: This plan offers a validity of 84 days, providing customers with 168GB of data. Alongside this, you benefit from free calling and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio's Rs 1049 plan: Also valid for 84 days, this plan gives you 168GB of data, allowing you to use up to 2GB of high-speed data daily.

Jio's Rs 1029 plan: Matching the 84-day validity, this plan also offers 168GB of data and includes a free subscription to Amazon Prime Lite.

Jio's Rs 999 plan: This True 5G plan comes with a validity of 98 days and provides 196GB of data, which is double the amount relative to the validity period. You can utilize 2GB of data daily.

Jio's Rs 949 plan: With a validity of 84 days, this plan offers customers a total of 168GB of data and includes a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar along with free calling.

Jio's Rs 899 plan: Valid for 90 days, this plan gives you 2GB of data daily along with an additional 20GB, totaling 200GB of data—more than double the usual offering.

Jio's Rs 719 plan: This plan provides a validity of 70 days and includes 140GB of data, giving you 2GB of data each day. Additionally, it offers free subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.

Jio's Rs 349 plan: As the most affordable monthly option with double data, this plan provides 56GB of data over 28 days and includes a free subscription to Jio Cinema.

