BSNL introduces affordable plan with 6 months validity, intensifying pressure on Jio and Airtel

BSNL provides a variety of affordable recharge plans for its customers, featuring benefits such as extended validity, unlimited calling, and ample data. Unlike other telecom companies that adjusted their recharge plans in July last year, BSNL has kept its prices low. One standout option is its 180-day plan, which offers users numerous perks, including unlimited calling and data. Let’s delve into this economical plan from BSNL.

BSNL's 180-day plan

This budget-friendly recharge option from BSNL costs Rs 897, translating to about Rs 150 per month. It includes impressive benefits such as free national roaming and unlimited voice calling throughout India. Users can also enjoy free calling on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, the plan provides 90GB of data without any daily limit. Once the data is used up, users can continue to access unlimited internet at a speed of 40 kbps.

Moreover, this affordable plan offers 100 free SMS daily. This recharge option is particularly useful for those looking to keep their secondary SIM card active for an extended period. With this plan, users can enjoy incoming and outgoing calls along with data and SMS for a full six months.

How long will the SIM stay active?

According to TRAI regulations, even after the validity of a mobile number expires, it remains active for an additional 90 days before the telecom operator can assign that number to another user. BSNL, however, grants its customers a bonus period of one week (7 days) followed by a second bonus period of 165 days. During this latter period, users can reactivate their services by making a minimum recharge of Rs 107.

