RBI directives: Banks will now only make financial and marketing calls, SMSs from these two designated numbers

Great news for mobile users in India! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently introduced two dedicated phone number series for financial institutions to make transaction and marketing calls to their customers. This new initiative is designed to protect mobile users from financial frauds disguised as bank communications. According to the RBI's latest directive, banks are now only permitted to use phone numbers that start with 1600 for all transaction-related calls. In other words, if you receive a call claiming to be about a transaction or any other financial matter, it should only come from a number beginning with 1600. This measure will help individuals steer clear of scam calls where fraudsters pretend to be banking representatives.

Moreover, the RBI has also designated a phone number series starting with 140 specifically for marketing calls and SMS notifications to customers. So, if a bank is genuinely offering you services like personal loans, credit cards, or insurance, you can expect those communications to come from numbers starting with 140. This step further aids users in avoiding scammers who falsely claim to offer loans or credit cards on behalf of banks.

Furthermore, to safeguard against fake calls and cyber fraud on mobile devices, the Department of Telecommunications has introduced the Sanchar Saathi app. This app enables users to report cyber fraud directly and assists in tracking down lost mobile phones. During the app's launch on Friday, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that the app prioritizes customer privacy and security. The accompanying Sanchar Saathi portal, which debuted in 2023, has already proven its effectiveness. With the launch of this new app, efforts to combat fraud are set to double.

Meanwhile, the government has also introduced the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility featuring 4G mobile sites financed by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). This initiative allows users from any network to access 4G services via a single DBN-funded tower.

