New warning for smartphone users: Avoid installing these apps to protect your financial information

A new warning has been issued for smartphone users regarding the dangers of downloading certain apps. Users are being advised to avoid particular applications that can steal personal information and send it to hackers, potentially leading to significant fraud. This caution applies to both Android and iPhone users. The troublesome apps may appear legitimate, but once they’re downloaded, they request critical permissions that allow them to access your private information.

FBI's warning

The FBI, America's security agency, has raised this alarm. On January 18, they reported that numerous bank accounts have been compromised due to these apps. Despite Google and Apple implementing various updates to bolster app policies, the FBI still urges users to exercise caution and avoid certain applications, labeling these threats as "Phantom Hacker." Scammers are infiltrating devices through these malicious apps.

Once they gather user information, the scammers often pose as bank representatives, claiming that an attempted breach has occurred on the user's account. In a panic, users may rush to transfer funds to a “secure” location, unknowingly falling into the scammers' trap. In addition to this, fraudsters often swindle individuals under the guise of providing technical support.

Don't download these apps

The security agency advises against downloading any apps via links received through WhatsApp or SMS.

Steer clear of apps sent via email or APK files.

Avoid downloading apps from third-party stores.

Do not click on links redirected from social media platforms.

How to stay safe

To protect yourself, always verify the authenticity of an app before installation, something users often overlook. Research the app developer thoroughly and check ratings and reviews from other users before proceeding.

When it comes to banking or financial apps, only download them by scanning the QR code from the official website of your financial institution. Beware that scammers frequently upload counterfeit apps on both Google and Apple’s App Stores. Users, whether knowingly or unknowingly, may download these deceptive applications and inadvertently share their personal information with hackers.

