Samsung's XR headset expected to launch alongside Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung is getting ready for its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, where the company will introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Series. There are also exciting rumours about a new gadget: an extended reality (XR) headset, currently referred to as 'Project Moohan.' The name means "infinity" in Korean and was first revealed in December 2024, intended to compete with the Apple Vision Pro.

The headset was initially shown off when Google unveiled its Android XR operating system in December 2024. This device will be the first to use this new operating system, which was developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. While Samsung has previously released a virtual reality headset back in 2015, this new XR headset combines features of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.

One of the headlining features of the upcoming headset is its passthrough capability, allowing users to see their real-world surroundings while using the device. This feature is similar to what competitors like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 offer. Additionally, the headset will support Google’s AI assistant and will come with apps designed to work on a large virtual screen.

Thanks to the Android XR operating system, users can expect some cool functionalities. These include the ability to search using hand gestures, browse the web with Google Chrome, explore immersive views with Google Maps, and even get live translations of text they see in their environment. Overall, Project Moohan represents Samsung's exciting step into the world of wearable technology.

Meanwhile, the new Samsung S25 Series is set to replace the Galaxy S24 series, which was introduced in India the previous January. Ahead of the launch, a leak has surfaced concerning the anticipated pricing for the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones, indicating that they may be higher than those of their predecessors across all configurations.

