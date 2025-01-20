Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India price leaked ahead of its launch on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S25 Series (representational image)

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, on January 22, with the launch event starting at 11:30 PM. This new series will replace the Galaxy S24 series, which was introduced in India last January. Ahead of the launch, a leak has emerged regarding the expected pricing for the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones, suggesting that they will be pricier than their predecessors across all configurations.

Expected Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series in India

Twitter user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) has shared insights into the anticipated prices for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India. The base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to retail at Rs. 84,999, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is likely to be priced at Rs. 94,999. For context, the Galaxy S24 was launched at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration.

For the Samsung Galaxy S25+, the starting price is projected to be Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, which marks an increase from the Rs. 99,999 launch price of the Galaxy S24+. The 12GB+512GB variant is expected to come in at Rs. 1,14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB version. The 16GB+512GB variant may be available for Rs. 1,44,999, while the premium 16GB+1TB model could be priced at Rs. 1,64,999. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at Rs. 1,29,999 for its base model with 256GB of storage.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is open for pre-booking through the company's website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, as well as online and offline retail outlets.

