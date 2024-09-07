Jio Rs 182 recharge plan offers 2GB of high speed data daily for 28 days

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Jio has eased the burden of expensive recharges. Despite the seemingly high prices of their recharge plans, the company offers many affordable options that provide users with numerous benefits. Reliance Jio provides plans for less than Rs 200, which include high-speed internet and calling services. The company boasts the highest number of users, with around 49 crore subscribers who stand to benefit from the company's economical recharge plans.

Jio Rs 182 recharge plan

Jio's Rs 182 plan offers a 28-day validity with the benefit of 2GB data per day, totaling 56GB of high-speed data. This data-only plan does not include any calling or messaging benefits and is exclusively available for JioPhone users. Smartphone users are not eligible for the benefits of this plan.

In addition to the Rs 182 plan, there are other Jio recharge plans available for less than Rs 200. For instance, the Rs 122 plan provides users with a 28-day validity and 1GB of data per day. The company's Rs 86 recharge plan offers 512MB of data daily, also with a validity period of 28 days.

Furthermore, Jio is offering users a Rs 26 plan with a 28-day validity, providing a total of 2GB of data. Similarly, the Rs 62 plan offers 6GB of data without a daily limit. Both of these plans are exclusive to JioPhone users and do not have a daily data limit.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced special offers on select recharge plans for its mobile users. The telecom company has introduced this offer to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The offer is valid for a limited period and for selected recharge plans. Jio subscribers who recharge between September 5 and September 10 will receive three benefits worth Rs 700. This offer is applicable only with the quarterly plans of Rs 899 and Rs 999, as well as the annual plan of Rs 3599.

