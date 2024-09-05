Jio rolls out anniversary offer, gives free data, OTT, more with THESE recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio anniversary offer

Reliance Jio has announced special offers on select recharge plans for its mobility users. The telecom company has announced this offer to mark the occasion of its 8th anniversary. The offer is valid for a limited period and selected recharge plans. Jio subscribers who recharge between September 5 and September 10 will get three benefits worth Rs 700. This offer is valid only with quarterly plans of Rs 899 and Rs 999 and an annual plan of Rs 3599. Here are all the details you need to know about the Jio anniversary offer.

Jio anniversary offer

Jio users recharging with selected plans will get benefits worth Rs 700 which include subscription to 10 OTT and 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth Rs 175. In addition to this, Jio subscribers will also get a subscription to Gold membership of Zomato for 3 months at no additional cost and AJIO vouchers worth Rs 500 for purchases above Rs 2999.

Jio Rs 899 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 899 and is valid for 90 days. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. In terms of data, this plan gives 2GB data per day for 90 days. Users will also get 20GB of extra data and unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 999 Recharge Plan:

The Jio Rs 999 recharge plan is priced at Rs 999 and is valid for 98 days. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. In terms of data, this plan provides 2GB data per day for 98 days. Users will also get unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 3,599 Recharge Plan:

The Jio Rs 3,599 recharge plan is priced at Rs 3,599 and is valid for 356 days. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. In terms of data, this plan provides 2.5GB data per day for 356 days. Users will also get unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan.

