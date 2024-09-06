Jio offers 2GB data, unlimited calling at just Rs 75 per month, challenges BSNL's affordable plans

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

All major telecom operators in India including Jio, Airtel and Vi recently hiked their mobile tariff by 15 percent on average. Due to this, many telecom subscribers in India started migrating to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plan. Considering this, Jio has rolled out some affordable recharge plans for its users. The company has a recharge plan for its users that offers 2GB data per month for 28 days with unlimited calling and 50 SMS for 28 days. This plan is valid only for JioPhone users and can be best for your elderly users. Here are all the details you need to know about this plan.

JioPhone Rs 895 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 895 and comes with 336 days of validity. It offers unlimited voice calling and 50 SMS per 28 days. For internet usage, this plan gives 2GB data every 28 days.

This plan can be useful for users who use Wi-Fi in their homes and need internet outside their homes just to make UPI payments or use WhatsApp.

Image Source : FILEJio Rs 895 recharge plan

JioBharat Series

Jio offers 5 feature phones in its JioBharat Series which includes JioBharat B1, JioBharat B2, JioBharat J1, JioBharat K1 Karbonn and JioBharat V2. These phones offer access to UPI payments, JioPay, JioCinema, JioSavvn, Live TV, cameras and more.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced special offers on selected recharge plans for its mobile users to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The offer is valid for a limited time on selected recharge plans. Jio subscribers who recharge between September 5 and September 10 will receive three benefits worth Rs 700. This offer is applicable only for the quarterly plans of Rs 899 and Rs 999, as well as the annual plan of Rs 3599.

Jio users recharging with selected plans will receive benefits worth Rs. 700, including a subscription to 10 OTT and a 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth Rs. 175.

