BSNL teases imminent MTNL 4G launch, bringing high-speed internet to Delhi, Mumbai

BSNL and MTNL are set to bring good news to their millions of users. The public sector company has released a video on its social media platforms, signalling a potential challenge to private telecom companies. The video promises superfast connectivity in the near future and highlights BSNL's ongoing efforts to upgrade over 25,000 mobile towers, with plans to introduce 4G towers in new locations.

A 14-second video shared by BSNL India teases the arrival of superfast connectivity and showcases a user making a video call using BSNL's network. The company aims to provide improved connectivity to its users and plans to install 1 lakh mobile towers for 4G coverage across the country, supported by a government fund of Rs 6000 crore.

BSNL and MTNL's commitment to upgrading their infrastructure signals a potential change in the telecom landscape, which could have an impact on private telecom companies. It's suggested that BSNL aims to have 75,000 4G mobile towers operational by Diwali, aiming to address network connectivity issues for its users. This development may put pressure on private companies, especially as BSNL has been attracting users due to recent price increases by private telecom companies.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a government-owned telecom service provider operating in Delhi and Mumbai, has recently successfully concluded an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce 4G services for its users. This 10-year collaboration reflects MTNL's commitment to enhancing network services and delivering improved 4G connectivity to its user base.

The decision to roll out 4G services follows a delay in the entry of both MTNL and BSNL into the 4G market. The announcement was made during a board meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Notably, the 10-year service agreement incorporates provisions for mutual cancellation with a minimum 6-month notice period. This strategic partnership is anticipated to directly benefit the significant user base in the national capital and financial centre of the country.

