BSNL 4G rollout gets big boost, additional funds for network expansion soon 

BSNL is all set to introduce 4G service nationwide, posing a challenge to private telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). With the launch of BSNL 4G, users can expect improved network connectivity, possibly leading to a migration of users to BSNL. Currently, the lack of 4G service across the country has resulted in a decline in BSNL’s user base. To kick-start BSNL's 4G service, the government has devised a comprehensive plan. A significant amount of funds, around Rs 6000 crore, will be allocated for the installation of new towers on a large scale.

The Department of Telecommunications will allocate funds to the state-owned telecom company for this initiative. Furthermore, BSNL has already issued an advance purchase order of Rs 6,000 crore for the 4G rollout.

BSNL has recently completed work on 25,000 4G mobile sites and plans to install 100,000 mobile towers across the country for the 4G rollout, incurring an expenditure of around Rs 13,000 crores. It is anticipated that 75,000 4G mobile towers of BSNL will be operational by Diwali, significantly enhancing network connectivity for users.

Additionally, an agreement has been signed for BSNL to take over MTNL's network operations in Delhi and Mumbai. Upon approval by the Department of Telecommunications, users in these areas will also benefit from improved 4G connectivity. Furthermore, preparations are underway for the introduction of BSNL's 5G service, with its commercial trial anticipated to commence next year.

Meanwhile, According to a report by The Hindu, BSNL's Andhra Pradesh Principal General Manager, L. Srinu, announced during a recent press conference that BSNL is preparing to launch its 5G services by Sankranti in 2025. Currently, the company is focused on upgrading its infrastructure, including towers and other essential equipment, to facilitate the rollout of 5G as quickly as possible.

BSNL’s 4G technology, which is being supplied by Tata Consultancy Services, is designed to be upgradable to 5G. This means that BSNL will not need to make significant additional investments to transition to 5G.

